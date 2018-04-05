

CTV London





Sarnia police say there will be lengthy road closures on Ontario Street and Devine Street following an early morning collision.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash on Ontario Street.

Bluewater power is on scene to repair damages caused by the collision.

As a result Ontario Street will be closed between Russell St. South and Palmerston St. South and Devine Street will be closed between Russell St and East St. South.

An investigation is ongoing and witnesses are being asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service.