Legion halls struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hillcrest Memorial Legion Branch 119 in Ingersoll, Ont. is seen on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
INGERSOLL, ONT. -- The Royal Canadian Legion in Ingersoll is putting out a call for a financial lifeline as legions across the province struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic.
The Hillcrest Memorial Legion Branch 119 has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 to tide the organization over for the next few months.
The non-profit organization has seen all of its income sources dry up, as legions were forced to close along with other businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means lost revenues from bar sales, banquet hall rentals, and auxiliary clubs.
Overhead expenses on the upkeep of the legion building on Thames St. N amount to about $2,200 a month.
Branch 119 president Rob Mabee said other legions are in worse financial shape, and he’s concerned the pandemic could force some to close their doors permanently.