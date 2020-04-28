INGERSOLL, ONT. -- The Royal Canadian Legion in Ingersoll is putting out a call for a financial lifeline as legions across the province struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic.

The Hillcrest Memorial Legion Branch 119 has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 to tide the organization over for the next few months.

The non-profit organization has seen all of its income sources dry up, as legions were forced to close along with other businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means lost revenues from bar sales, banquet hall rentals, and auxiliary clubs.

Overhead expenses on the upkeep of the legion building on Thames St. N amount to about $2,200 a month.

Branch 119 president Rob Mabee said other legions are in worse financial shape, and he’s concerned the pandemic could force some to close their doors permanently.