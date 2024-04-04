'Leave a legacy of love': Transplant patient shares her story for 'Be a Donor' month
April is ‘Be a Donor’ month, and a London, Ont. transplant recipient wants to remind people they can change someone else’s life for the better just by signing their donor card.
“Coming up on this floor reminds me that magic happens here,” said patient Deb Beaupre as she visited the fourth floor of University Hospital, where the transplant unit is located.
“This is where my transplant [took place], and this is where they cared for me, and this is where my life took on a new chapter,” she said through tears of joy.
It has been nine years since Beaupre’s kidney transplant, and eleven years since she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. Now 67, she remembers those dark days.
“I was afraid I was going to die so I kind of withdrew into myself,” she explained. “At first I was on the list of waiting for a deceased donor. And that in itself was also emotionally difficult for me because I was thinking, ‘In order for me to get a kidney, someone else is going to die.’”
But while on the waitlist, an unexpected donor came forward. It was the wife of a co-worker.
Beaupre said the two were merely acquaintances, and were not close. That was about to change. Beaupre said the surprise benefactor believed it was the right thing to do.
“So when she was tested and was a match we were both so thrilled,” said Beaupre. “Within two weeks of that being done we had the transplant by the same doctor who took it from her and placed it in me. So I will always, always treasure her and the fact that she was willing to give a part of herself to me,” she said.
According to Dr. Andrew House, Physician Head of the Regional Renal Program at LHSC, the number of patients in Ontario who require kidney dialysis has levelled off.
However, kidney disease is still on the rise. Dr. House said there are a number of contributing factors, including the fact that people are living longer.
“I would say the majority though are more related to other illnesses, or things in our environment, or our diet. The most common causes in North America for end-stage kidney failure would be diabetes and high blood pressure,” explained Dr. House.
According to LHSC, chronic kidney disease affects about ten per cent of the Canadian population.
Meghan Seaton, Pre-kidney Transplant Coordinator at the Regional Renal Program, said wait times for transplant patients vary widely.
“Once they see the transplant team, if they’re deemed eligible for transplant, when they’re listed on the deceased donor transplant list there is a wait time depending on a person’s blood type, the length of time that they’ve spent on dialysis, and a few other factors,” she explained.
As for Deb Beaupre, she wants people to know that a selfless gesture they make can save lives.
“If you haven’t signed your donor card, think about the life that you can change. Leave a legacy of love to people you’ve never met,” she said.
