Leamington man charged with 10 counts of using stolen cards

A 39-year-old Leamington man is facing theft charges after allegedly using stolen credit cards.

Essex County OPP officers investigated a report of a theft from a vehicle on Erie Street South in Leamington on Thursday at 3:44 p.m.

The victim told police that credit cards and personal identification were among the items stolen.

On Friday, a report was made to Leamington Detachment OPP that a wallet was stolen from a victim while at a business on Talbot Street East in the Municipality of Leamington.

Further information led investigators to local businesses where it was determined that credit cards had been used by an individual to make multiple purchases.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested and charged the Leamington man with:

Use of Credit Card (10 counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 (Two counts)

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.