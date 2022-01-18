Lawson among top 10 research institutes in Canada, again

The Lawson Health Research Institute is among the top 10 research organizations in Canada, according to a new ranking.

The institute, which is the research arm of the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's Health Care, was ranked number eight nationally in the annual list of top research hospitals by Re$earch Infosource.

This is the eighth consecutive year Lawson has held the position, which puts it among the top five large research institutions in Ontario.

“This is a validation of the extensive support from LHSC and St. Joseph’s, our hospital foundations, Western University and our staff and physicians,” said Lawson’s Scientific Director Dr. David Hill in a statement. “These strong partnerships make the hospital environment in London a nationally recognized centre of discovery and knowledge translation.”

Being so closely connected to two hospitals, researchers at Lawson have been at the forefront of work related to the COVID-19 pandemic with early access to patients and test samples.

Hill explained, “...be it through vaccine development, surveillance and testing, evaluating new drugs to help patients in ICU survive, or studying the long-term health impacts. We have made substantial contributions of new knowledge through Lawson.”

The ranking takes into account a number of factors, including funding, with Lawson receiving nearly $122 million in research funds in 2021.