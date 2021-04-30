LONDON, ONT. -- Results from a new digital campaign from the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) surrounding sex trafficking, "paints a dire picture."

According to Jennifer Dunn, LAWC associate executive director, from Feb. 1 to March 31, the campaign recorded 5,149,553 digital impressions from across the region and beyond.

Website data saw a 75 per cent increase in calls for help to the centre. Submissions through its website increased by 46 per cent year over year.

“We know that London, Ontario is a destination and recruitment city for sexual exploitation due to is close proximity to the 401. Using technology to reach out to women and girls who are at risk of being sex trafficked through a digital campaign has consistently been effective.” says Dunn in a news release.

“COVID-19 has made it difficult for women and girls to reach out for service. Raising awareness through digital advertising helps remind those who are at risk, we are here. As calls for help increase, our highly trained staff continue to provide support, advocacy and counselling to trafficked women and girls and their families," she adds.

LAWC helps women and children over the age of 12 escape prostitution, sex trafficking and abuse from intimate partners.