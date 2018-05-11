

The Canadian Press





Huron County OPP say a suspicious death investigation involving a woman near Clinton is now a homicide.

Police say they arrested a man in connection with her murder around 1 p.m. Saturday, after a post-mortem examination conducted in London confirmed the death to be a homicide.

The victim was identified Thursday as Laura Wigglesworth, 27, from Vanastra.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

OPP say she had been reported missing Wednesday night, after failing to return home from one of her evening walks.

Her body was discovered Thursday on the side of Front Road near Highway 8 in Vanastra.

Front Road between 5th Avenue to Huron Road was closed for the investigation, but it has since been re-opened.

Meanwhile, Wigelsworth's funeral is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Falconer Funeral Home in Cinton. A candlelight vigil is planned for Sunday night at 7 p.m. in the Vanastra Christian Church parking lot.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Huron County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.