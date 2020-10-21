LONDON, ONT -- Wife and husband Marlene McGrath and Graham Porter have been selected as this year’s Laudable Londoners.

While working at 3M and Lerners Law respectively, they’ve spent several years on the boards of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation, the London Chamber of Commerce and Youth Opportunities Unlimited, just to name a few.

Porter says he’s surprised by the selection, adding, "We’re actually shocked that we were chosen and we know so many people who are, we would think are so much more worthy than us who contribute so much to the community in so many ways."

He says, "We just believe in contributing to our community and being active and helping people, we’re very humbled."

The Laudable Londoners event has been held for more than 20 years. It’s organized by PHSS which used to be know as Participation House.

"We provide 24-7 care for people that are medically or developmentally fragile and give them the opportunity to live in their own homes," says Elizabeth Wasko, board chair.

Marlene and Graham will be recognized on October 28. That's when this year's PHSS virtual event will be held and it comes with a bit of a unique twist.

"Before the event you'll receive an ‘Event in a Box’ that tries to mimic a little bit of that cocktail party," says Wasko.

In the box, there a small bottle of prosecco, some brie cheese, some crackers. "It’s a different way to have a little bit of a party through Zoom,” says Wasko.