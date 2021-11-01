Late wake up? Bell confirms some smartphones reportedly 'falling back' a week early

London, Ont. -

Did you have a later than expected wake up this morning?

Several people have taken to social media, reporting that their smartphones went back an hour overnight, a week before daylight savings time is supposed to take affect.

“Thankful for the early wake up today as my phone seems to think #DaylightSavingTime has come early,” wrote twitter user Sam Hachey.

A spokeperson for Bell Canada emailed the following statement to CTV London:

"Some of our mobility clients may have experienced an incorrect change on their phone this morning. Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Initially some theorized the issue was only affecting iPhone users however commentors to CTV London have reported some adriod devices having the same issue.

“It’s weird because my wife and I are both on Bell but hers didn’t go back,” wrote twitter user @blackcurtis of London, Ont.

In North America, Daylight Savings Time is set for November 7, but in the UK the change was on October 31.

This is a developing story, more to come…