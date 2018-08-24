

Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating after a person nearly drowned in the Escarte Channel on Lake St. Clair Thursday.

According to police, around midnight Thursday a group of friends were boating when the victim fell out of the boat into the water.

They were pulled from the water and brought to shore but due to the darkness the group of friends had to wait until morning to be rescued.

Emergency crews found the group of missing boaters shortly after 6:30 a.m. and the adult was taken to hospital in serious condition.