LONDON, ONT. -- A young girl who advocated for childhood cancer research and befriended Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was among 11 Londoners named to the annual Mayor's List.

London Mayor Ed Holder announced the New Years' Honour List, which celebrates members of the London community in eight categories of community building.

“It is truly an honour to publicly recognize and celebrate these outstanding Londoners,” Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement. “Their work, their commitment to community-building, and their kindness inspire all of us. London is a more dynamic, and a more caring city as a result of their efforts.”

Among the honourees is Hayden Foulon. The seven year old girl died from cancer in November of 2019 but not before touching the lives of many people including Marner.

Her mother Lindsay says the recognition is incredible.

"It feels liker her legacy can live on," says Foulon. "She had seven short yeas in this world, knowing she was nominated for such a distinguished award, it warms my heart.

Hayden was chosen in the new "Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize no more than four individuals who have made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our City.”

Ward seven councilor Josh Morgan nominated Foulon in November, and was thrilled his choice was recognized by council.

"I had the honour of getting to know Hayden," says Morgan. "She was an inspiration to myself and our community. Despite the challenges she faced, she always a postive caring spirt, was always a fighter, and encouraged no one to never give up. "

Morgan says those qualities are rare to come by, deserved to be recognized.

Hayden fought leukemia for six years, which included trips to Philadelphia for treatment, and to Toronto for a transplant. Lindsay says meeting and befriending Mitch Marner was the cherry on top.

"He helped people see her, and he give her a voice," says Foulon. "He also helped raise money for pediatric cancer research and be seen, but it was Hayden who fought the battle. I'm happy the city of London can see the incredible kid she was too."

Another honouree is Olympic gold medallist Alex Kopacz of London. The bobsledder was a World Cup champion before taking the top spot on the podium at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

" I'm very happy, to be able to represent London like that, honeslty I'm surprised," says Kopacz. "I wasn't expecting the mayor to do that and hoepfully inspires others to step up and be part of that group."

The Londoner as been recovering from multiple of successful surgeries since the Olympics and has been focusing on some new start up companies and business ventures.

"It's tapping into my engineering side, and taking advantage my public speaking skills. I love the competitive drive and I'm always looking for that next thing to keep me excited day in and day out."

Kopacz says he is "getting his knees done" this year and if he can get running again he will think about the 2020 Olympics.

" I know the numbers I need to hit to be competitive globally and that will decide whehter I come back for the Olypmic season or not. Until then I hope to take advantage of the things I've learned and apply it to see what other 'gold medals' I can achieve."

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with recognition of contributions to the Arts. Since 1989, the additional categories of Diversity & Race Relations; The Environment; Heritage; Housing; Humanitarianism; Persons with Disabilities; Safety & Crime Prevention; Accessibility; Age Friendly and Sports have been added. Recipients are named by City Council, on the recommendation of Advisory Committees or community organizations, through the City’s Standing Committees.

Here are the recipients: