Last-ditch push for council not to accept police board appointment

Susan Toth continues her push for city council not to accept Ryan Gauss as a member of the London Police Services Board.

The former board chair posted to social media that seven former board members, with a combined 26 years of experience, have co-signed a letter asking city council not to accept the recommendation of Gauss and instead, appoint an Indigenous person.

Toth called out Mayor Josh Morgan saying he promised in his campaign platform that BIPOC (Black Indigenous people of colour) Londoners would feel supported and represented... at the municipal level.

From a list of 54 applicants, Gauss was chosen in the second round of a selection process after receiving eight votes from the 14 members of city council sitting as their Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee.

The choice will leave only one person on the seven-member police board from a diverse background, Chair Ali Chahbar.

Gauss has confirmed that he is not from a diverse background.

He is the director of operations and personnel for London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, and served as campaign manager for Mayor Josh Morgan in 2022.

He previously worked for over a decade in a civilian role with the RCMP.