Last-ditch effort to save Thames Pool deep sixed by council

A community-driven proposal to temporarily repair the Thames Pool fell one vote short of sparing the pool from decommissioning.

On Tuesday, Councillor Skylar Franke presented a motion by the Old South Community Organization (OSCO) to fundraise most of the $2.23 million to temporarily repair the pool so it could serve the community until a new aquatic facility is designed and constructed in the area.

Specifically OSCO suggested:

Repair Thames Pool based on Option 2 with funds drawn primarily from private sources With pool repairs underway, city staff would work in conjunction with Old South and surrounding communities to identify a new pool location and develop a new pool/community space Pending community and city approval, construction of the new pool/community space would begin, at which point Thames Pool’s current location would slowly be decommissioned With the full decommission of the pool’s original location, community consultation would begin to develop new uses for the floodplain park space

“I do hope we can revisit repairing the pool, I know that was a lifeline to many people in Ward 11,” Franke told council.

In March, city staff recommended decommissioning the pool because of the ongoing risk of serious damage caused by floods and a high water table along the Thames River.

A condition assessment determined that it can no longer hold water.

Councillor Elizabeth Peloza said despite enjoying Thames Pool with her family, she wondered if the community should focus efforts on a future pool in the general area, ”Where is the time and money best spent? Is it in organizing and planning the vision we have for the community?”

“We can’t let nostalgia get in the way of the fiscally responsible decision,” asserted Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

Ultimately, the motion proposed by Franke and OSCO lost 7-8.

Instead, council backed a plan originally proposed by Deputy Mayor Lewis that includes decommissioning Thames Pool.

The approved motion will utilize the $1.92 million otherwise needed for repairs to: