LONDON, ONT -- This weekend’s shows will be the last call so to speak at popular live music venue Call The Office as it prepares to shutter its doors indefinitely.

In a post to Facebook by the owner, known as DQ, noted that their were already challenges before the pandemic but the last few months have forced his hand.

“So this weekend, the 26-28th will be our last 2 shows indefinitely, with hopes to resume spring/summer 2021 but truth be told really not sure when that will happen.”

Over the years Call The Office has been a staple in the London Live Music scene, however under COVID-19 it has been increasingly difficult to host live events.

“I did a lot of renovations over COVID time upgrading the club with hopes to kick ass in 2021 but the well has run itself dry,” wrote DQ.

Ownership of the club changed hands recently before the pandemic hit with the community and City Hall all involved in keeping the historic club operating.

“We have unfinished business here but only time will tell of we will get the chance to continue, and if not us we hope someone will carry the torch.”