

CTV London





What started as a grocery store theft ended with a high-risk vehicle stop as well as robbery and drug charges, after a laser pointer led to concerns of a possible firearm.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Saturday a woman went into a grocery store on Adelaide Street North near Huron Street and filled her bag with various items before attempting to leave without paying.

She was pursued from the store by the loss prevention officer, but fled to a waiting vehicle driven by an adult male.

That's when a bystander noticed a red laser dot consistent with the laser sight on a firearm, and the loss prevention officer returned to the store and called police.

Polie say the vehicle was located nearby and a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted amid concerns of a possible firearm.

Two males and one female were arrested without incident. No weapon was recovered, but one male had a red laser pointer.

London Police Det. Sgt. Ryan Scrivens explained in a statement, “A theft can escalate to a robbery when a person steals from another while armed with an offensive weapon, or imitation thereof,

“In this particular case, when both the witness and the victim observed the laser dot to be visible on the victim's body, there was an honest belief that the dot inferred the presence of a firearm and caused fear to both individuals."

The stolen property, along with suspected methamphetamine and hydromorphone were seized by police.

Two males, ages 43 and 29, and a 45-year-old female, all of Ingersoll, were charged with robbery with violence or threats and possession of a Schedule I substance.