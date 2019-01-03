

CTV London





Two people are facing charges after what London police are calling the largest fentanyl seizure in the force's history.

Officers reportedly spotted suspicious activity - believed to be a drug deal - involving a man in a rental vehicle in the area of Oxford Street East and Adelaide Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle was stopped, the driver arrested, and the vehicle was then searched, during which police say they found a large quantity of drugs and cash.

That incident led police to obtain a warrant to search a home on Castlegrove Boulevard, which was executed the same night.

There, investigators say $295,600 of powdered fentanyl, $3,650 worth of cocaine, $13,000 in cash, digital scales and two Naloxone kits were seized.

A woman was also located inside the home at the time of the search.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both of London, have been jointly charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both of the accused were expected to appear in court Thursday in relation to the charges.