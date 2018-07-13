

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say they're expecting a large turnout today for Friday the 13th in Port Dover.

Police say to keep things orderly in the community on Lake Erie, some streets will be changed to one-way and traffic barricades will be put up in some areas.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts converge on Port Dover each Friday the 13th in a tradition that goes back to 1981 when a Port Dover motorcycle shop owner got together with some friends.

The events have drawn in excess of 100-thousand people in recent years and are a major source of income for Port Dover businesses.