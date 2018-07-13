Featured
Large turnout expected for Friday the 13th in Port Dover
Thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts have descended on Port Dover, Ont., for the town’s traditional Friday the 13th rally.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 9:55AM EDT
Provincial police say they're expecting a large turnout today for Friday the 13th in Port Dover.
Police say to keep things orderly in the community on Lake Erie, some streets will be changed to one-way and traffic barricades will be put up in some areas.
Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts converge on Port Dover each Friday the 13th in a tradition that goes back to 1981 when a Port Dover motorcycle shop owner got together with some friends.
The events have drawn in excess of 100-thousand people in recent years and are a major source of income for Port Dover businesses.