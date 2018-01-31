Featured
"Large quantity of pornographic materials" stolen during Delhi break-in
File
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 1:35PM EST
Somebody broke into a home in Delhi and stole items including “a large quantity of pornographic materials,” police say.
The break-in was reported early Wednesday morning. It is believed to have happened sometime between Monday and Wednesday.
Norfolk County OPP say Xbox games, hats and tools were stolen in addition to the porn.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.