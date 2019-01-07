Featured
'Large quantity' of lottery tickets stolen in Woodstock
Two suspects sought in the theft of lottery tickets are seen in this image released by the Woodstock Police Service.
CTV London
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 3:50PM EST
Woodstock police are asking for the public's help identifying a pair of suspects wanted for stealing a 'large quantity' of lottery tickets.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day a man entered a west end Dundas Street variety store and asked the clerk for assistance with tickets then went to the back of the store.
Police say that's when a second man walked into the store and asked for help to find an item.
That's when the first man took a box of lottery scratch tickets from behind the counter while the clerk was distracted.
Both men then left the store.
The first suspect is described as a white male, wearing an Air Jordan 23 sweater, jogging pants, a black toque and red and white shoes.
The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a black jacket, grey/green sweater, dark-coloured pants and a black ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.