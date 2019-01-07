

Woodstock police are asking for the public's help identifying a pair of suspects wanted for stealing a 'large quantity' of lottery tickets.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day a man entered a west end Dundas Street variety store and asked the clerk for assistance with tickets then went to the back of the store.

Police say that's when a second man walked into the store and asked for help to find an item.

That's when the first man took a box of lottery scratch tickets from behind the counter while the clerk was distracted.

Both men then left the store.

The first suspect is described as a white male, wearing an Air Jordan 23 sweater, jogging pants, a black toque and red and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a black jacket, grey/green sweater, dark-coloured pants and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.