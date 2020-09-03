LONDON, ONT. -- A large number of police vehicles and officers in tactical gear were spotted in the area of Regent Street at Adelaide Street around midday Thursday.

Officers carrying shields could be seen at the front door of 596 Regent St. while armoured vehicles and canine officers were also in the area.

Witnesses tell CTV News that at one point a megaphone was used with police asking someone to "come out."

London police tell CTV News they were assisting Middlesex OPP with executing a warrant in the area.

Officers cleared the area around 1:30 p.m. after no one was found in the house.

Regent was closed at Adelaide, but has since reopened.