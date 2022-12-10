Large police presence on Boullee Street for ‘medical emergency’
There was a large police presence on Boullee Street Saturday afternoon for what police referred to as a medical emergency.
London police were outside a home since at least 2 p.m. but have not yet released any information.
The forensic identification unit and coroner were on scene.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Airbnb cracks down on New Year’s Eve party bookings in 11 countries, including Canada
Airbnb is once again clamping down on unauthorized parties as the company announced a ban for one-night bookings on New Year's Eve globally for certain individuals.
Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say
The world won't succeed in halting biodiversity loss without Indigenous participation and leadership, according to leaders attending a major United Nations conference in Montreal. Jennifer Corpuz, an Indigenous lawyer from the Philippines, said Indigenous people around the world have long been the best guardians of nature.
Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn Putin's invasion of Ukraine
The winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine during Saturday's award ceremony in the Norwegian capital.
LeBron James and Billie Jean King lead tributes to American journalist Grant Wahl
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American.
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators in Waterloo denounce execution of Iranian prisoner
Renewed protests in Waterloo Region follow the latest instance of violence in Iran.
-
Rotary Turkey Drives reaches milestone year in Waterloo Region
What started off as a man donating turkeys to a local organization during the holidays has now turned into twenty years of the rotary turkey drive.
-
Pedestrian struck in Waterloo: Police
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Waterloo involving a motor vehicle and a 72-year old man.
Windsor
-
About a hundred volunteers gathered to help feed their community in Leamington
With the help of his family the 55-year old started the giveaway in 2016 with 50 turkeys
-
Kingsville skies shine bright for the holiday season
The skies over Kingsville are once again lit up for the holiday season with the return of the Williams Light Show.
-
24-year-old U.S. driver charged with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont.
A 24-year-old United States resident was charged with stunt driving after speeding 65 km/h over the limit in LaSalle Friday evening.
Barrie
-
Holiday shoppers cut back on spending as inflation soars
With inflation through the roof, holiday shoppers in Barrie say they're cutting back their spending this year.
-
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Simcoe County
Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for parts of Simcoe County, with the potential for dangerous travel due to winter conditions.
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal house fire in Timmins overnight
Timmins Police say a Timmins couple died in an overnight fire at a Mountjoy Street South residence.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
Ottawa
-
'Prime time' to get your flu shot to provide best possible protection for the holidays, Ottawa Public Health says
With the countdown on to the holiday season, health officials say now is the best time to get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster dose for the "best possible protection" before the holidays.
-
44 stray dogs rescued from Manitoba arrive in the Ottawa Valley
Members of Riverview Rescue in Westmeath, Ont. recently travelled roughly 2,600 kilometres to Thunder Bay to pick up the stray dogs, who were rescued from the streets of northern Manitoba communities.
-
Ottawa city council to vote on scrapping single-use plastics
A motion set to come before Ottawa city council on Wednesday would, if passed, require city facilities to stop buying single-use plastics, such as straws and stir sticks, immediately.
Toronto
-
Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.
-
Fire in Mississauga that left two people dead deemed suspicious: police
Peel police are investigating an early Saturday morning fire in Brampton that left two people dead after it was deemed suspicious.
-
Four people arrested after possible armed robbery in west-end Toronto: police
There’s a large police presence in one west-end Toronto neighbourhood and four suspects are under arrest after a possible armed robbery in the area Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Montreal construction worker killed in workplace accident involving backhoe
A 31-year-old construction worker was killed in a workplace accident involving a backhoe in Montreal Saturday morning. The incident occurred at a construction site just before noon on St-Hubert Street near Jean-Talon Street, in the Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Pedestrian in his 20s struck by vehicle in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man in his twenties is in hospital Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the pedestrian was struck around 3:35 p.m. at the corner of Pie-IX and Rosemont Boulevards.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
Winnipeg
-
Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police
A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.
-
'They really enjoy it': St. Mykolai Day celebrated at Oseredok
It was a day of holiday gifts and celebration Saturday as Ukrainian newcomers gathered at Oseredok for St. Mykolai Day.
-
Operation Red Nose sees fewer volunteers and calls for rides amid pandemic return
Operation Red Nose is back for the first time since 2019 but is facing a few hurdles this holiday season.
Calgary
-
Mother of Calgary man killed by police calls for justice
The mother of a Calgary man shot and killed by police earlier this year arrived in the city from Sudan on Saturday as calls for justice grow louder.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incident
Edmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
Record number of Canadian women, newcomers hitting the slopes
A slew of people are trying their hand at snow sports this winter, and the charge is led by a record number of women and new Canadians.
Edmonton
-
Operation Save Santa partners EPS officers with families to spread holiday cheer
Police had some extra special help Saturday morning solving a Christmas case at West Edmonton Mall.
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by council
The Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
McFee welcomes Police Act overhaul, Sohi hopes changes bring proportional funding
Edmonton's top cop welcomed provincial changes to police commissions and officer misconduct oversight, saying more appointees made by the province will add greater depth to representation at the commission level.
Vancouver
-
BC Children's Hospital allowing 2 patients in single-patient rooms amid surge
As it struggles to cope with high patient volumes, BC Children's Hospital is now allowing two patients to share rooms intended for just one.
-
Lower Mainland flu vaccine clinics will remain open through the holidays, health authorities say
The Lower Mainland's two regional health authorities say their influenza vaccine clinics will remain open through the holiday season and into the new year, contrary to online rumours suggesting they would close Dec. 17 for a holiday break.
-
Whistler, parts of Vancouver Island and Kootenay region see heavy snow
Snowfall and wind warnings remain in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Whistler, Howe Sound and the Boundary and Kootenay regions as parts of British Columbia deal with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds this weekend.