THORNDALE, ONT. -- It’s still a work in progress but a sharp contrast to February when flames ripped through the Thorndale Lions Community Centre.

“This has been the cornerstone of the community and it's been used by everybody in this community,” said Larry Jones a member of the Community Centre Fundraising Committee. “The community has used it like their own.”

The community is now breathing life back into the centre after the municipality approved the construction of a new $2.8 million building, with $1 million being raised by area businesses and residents.

On Wednesday, they got a $50,000 boost from the Heeman family.

“The town and the larger Thames Centre area has treated us well and we believe it's important to treat them well and this is one way that we can do that,” said Tom Heeman, who is also a member of the building committee.

Construction got underway just two months after the fire and organizers say it will be more than double the size of the old facility.

“There's a whole recreational facility that's going to be in here and the meeting rooms are going to be bigger, larger to facilitate some youth activities, some seniors activities,” said Jones.

The new community centre is expected to open in December.