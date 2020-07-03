MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two people are facing charges after four firearms and $35,500 worth of drugs were seized from a Talbot Street apartment around midday on Thursday.

St. Thomas police say the seizure and charges follow a lengthy investigation.

Chief Chris Herridge said in a statement this large bust puts drug dealers on notice, and the force "will not let up."

“This investigation is a direct result of the ongoing commitment by members of the St. Thomas Police Service to crack down on drugs, guns and violent crime in our community…I would like to thank the dedicated members of our organization for their relentless efforts to protect the citizens of St. Thomas.”

Among the items seized were:

$24,500 in cash

over 280 grams of methamphetamine

over 25 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

purple fentanyl

methadone

hydromorphone, oxycodone and Xanax tablets

scales

Also seized were a bulletproof vest, several knives and firearms including:

Mossberg 715T, .22 calibre loaded firearm, serial numbers scratched off

Remington 1911 R1S semi-automatic 45 calibre handgun, serial numbers scratched off

Smith and Wesson SD9VE 9 millimeter handgun, serial numbers scratched off

CQ-A .223 calibre semi-automatic rifle with barrel suppressor and prohibited magazine

Mako replica firearm

A 31-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and both are facing charges including:

production of a controlled substance

six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

four counts of careless storage of a firearm

four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of tampering with serial number of firearm

four counts of possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

three counts of possession of a restricted firearm

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

two coutns of possession of a prohibited device

four counts of possession of ammunition

The male is additionally charged with 11 counts of breach of recognizance and five counts of breach of probation.

They were being held in custody pending a court appearance