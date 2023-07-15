Lanes blocked after east-end collision

London, Ont. fire crews and police attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

The incident happened at the Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street intersection.

The London Fire Department is warning of delays due to debris blocking some lanes.

No word on any injuries or possible charges at this time.

Emergency responders attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street on July 15, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)