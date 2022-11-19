Lane restrictions on Wonderland Road to begin Monday evening
One of London, Ont.’s busiest roads is about to get a little busier starting next Monday, as evening and overnight lane restrictions on Wonderland Road will be in place for two weeks as crews install a sign system on a CN Rail overpass.
According to the City of London, beginning Nov. 21, evening and overnight lane restrictions will be in place on Wonderland Road between London Mall Entry and Thornwood Drive as crews install a sign system on the CN Rail overpass at Wonderland Road, just south of Oxford Street.
The work will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. until Dec. 5.
The city advises drivers to” Please expect delays if you’re travelling through the area in the evenings next week.”
