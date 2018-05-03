

CTV London





A Lambton woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old man on Sunday.

OPP say officers were called to a home on Egremont Road in Warwick Township around 2:30 p.m.

The man died from the injuries he sustained.

As a result of the investigation, the woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, has been charged with second-degree murder.

She appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice earlier this week where she was remanded into custody, OPP say.

The investigation is continuing with members of the Lambton OPP Crime Unit involved.