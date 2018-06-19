Featured
Lambton teen suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
OPP cars
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:53AM EDT
A 16-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after a serious crash in Chatham-Kent.
Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Gould Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The preliminary investigation has revealed a young woman driving her father’s truck lost control of the vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. and the truck left the road and came to rest in a field.
Police say the driver was not wearing her seatbelt and she was ejected from the vehicle.
The 16-year-old Lambton teen was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to a London Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.