LONDON, ONT. -- A 16-year-old Lambton County resident has been charged with what OPP describe as a fabricated attempted abduction report.

On Sept. 1, police were told a man tried to force a 16-year-old boy into the back of a vehicle in the Town of Forest but managed to escape.

The police investigation found that the claim had been made up.

The teen has been charged with public mischief.