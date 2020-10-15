Advertisement
Lambton teen charged following false attempted abduction report: OPP
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:39PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:40PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 16-year-old Lambton County resident has been charged with what OPP describe as a fabricated attempted abduction report.
On Sept. 1, police were told a man tried to force a 16-year-old boy into the back of a vehicle in the Town of Forest but managed to escape.
The police investigation found that the claim had been made up.
The teen has been charged with public mischief.