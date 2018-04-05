

CTV London





OPP have charged a 41-year-old Lambton Shores man after finding child pornography in his possession.

On March 21, police raided a home in Lambton Shores after receiving a report from a social media outlet that pictures of child sexual abuse had been uploaded.

Police seized some cellphones.

The suspect is charged with one count of possession and fail to comply with recognizance.

He will appear in court on April 16.