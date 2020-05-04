LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in St. Clair Township Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a transport truck and a motor vehicle collided with each other, killing one person.

One of the drivers was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the motor vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until family are notified.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours as police continue their investigation and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.