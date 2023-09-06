Lambton OPP looking to identify person of interest in assault
A victim sustained serious injuries after an assault over Canada Day weekend in Grand Bend, Lambton OPP are investigating.
Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a person believed to be involved in the assault.
Officers were notified of the incident at 2:40 a.m. on July 2.
Police are asking anyone who may know anything to call police at 1-888-310-1122.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent today, citing recent evidence that suggests the economy is weakening.
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
Canada 'taking a reflection' of its trade talks with India
Nearly a week after it was revealed Canada had paused trade talks with India, Canada’s international trade minister says Ottawa is 'taking stock' of where things are at.
After 'jumping around on couches,' this Yellowknife evacuee is returning home
As Yellowknife residents are set to return after weeks away due to wildfires, one man shared his anxieties about what they may have to deal with when they get home.
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
China authorities arrest 2 for smashing shortcut through Great Wall with excavator
China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
More than 1,000 emergency room closures reported across Canada, Yellowknife's evacuation order scheduled to be lifted, and a 'Freedom Convoy' trial kicks off. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Preston that saw a 29-year-old man taken to hospital.
-
Brantford City Council voices support for SC Johnson plant
Brantford City Council is showing support for SC Johnson in hopes that the major manufacturing plant stays in town.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent today, citing recent evidence that suggests the economy is weakening.
-
Working like a dog on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project
On an average morning, Demon a two-year-old black lab, eats her breakfast, dons her safety vest and heads to work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge site.
-
Investigator called to east Windsor fire
Windsor firefighters put out a blaze in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in Ramara Township, Ont.
Provincial police say a motorcycle and pick-up truck were involved in a collision.
-
Stolen car crashes into illegal magic mushroom shop in Barrie, Ont.
Shortly after midnight, a stolen car crashed into a magic mushroom shop in Barrie.
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
Northern Ontario
-
Pickup truck with items not properly secured 'could have killed someone:' OPP
Provincial police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 10 in Caledon hauling a large load that wasn't properly secured and, according to OPP, "could have killed someone."
-
One in hospital in critical condition after another Sudbury shooting
One person is in hospital in critical, but stable condition after being shot in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Tuesday night, police say.
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Ottawa
-
COMING UP @ 1 P.M.
COMING UP @ 1 P.M. | Ottawa police to provide update on double-homicide outside wedding
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson and Supt. Jamie Dunlop will provide an update on the shooting at 1 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the news conference live.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent today, citing recent evidence that suggests the economy is weakening.
-
Canadian Tulip Festival exec concerned over budding Ottawa Tourism proposal
Each May, more than one million tulips blanket the Ottawa region with hundreds of thousands of people taking in the Canadian Tulip Festival, but the festival's future is now in question as Ottawa Tourism plans for what it’s calling 'Ottawa May in Bloom Festivities.'
Toronto
-
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Newly-minted Ontario housing minister set to face questions over Greenbelt review
Ontario's newly-minted housing minister Paul Calandra is set to face questions this morning over a review he's expected to launch of 14 sites the government removed from the Greenbelt for housing development.
-
Police investigating after elderly man struck and killed in Toronto parking lot, woman critically injured
Toronto police are continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved collision in a Toronto parking lot that left an elderly man dead and a woman critically injured.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
HEATWAVE
HEATWAVE | Montreal could see record-breaking heat on Wednesday
The hottest day in this late-season stretch of high heat and humidity is expected on Wednesday in Montreal and it could be a record-breaker.
-
Six-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Quebec City, suffers serious head injury
A six-year-old girl suffered a serious head injury on Wednesday morning in northwest Quebec City when she was involved in a collision with a car.
Atlantic
-
New regulations in effect for Halifax short-term rentals
New rules are in effect in the Halifax-area for short-term rentals, as the changes hope to encourage more properties for the housing market.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent today, citing recent evidence that suggests the economy is weakening.
-
Police seek man accused of trying to abduct child in northwestern New Brunswick
Police are looking for a man accused of trying to abduct a child in northwestern New Brunswick Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Balance the narrative': Rallies speak to both sides of school division conflict
It was a tale of two rallies in the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) on Tuesday, as groups on opposite sides of a hot-button issue gathered in different locations to express their views on LGBTQ2S+ education for students.
-
Winnipeg man arrested for string of downtown assaults
A Winnipeg man was arrested on Monday for a string of random and unprovoked assaults in the downtown area that took place within minutes of each of other.
-
Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant damaged by excavator: Man arrested
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly used an excavator to damage buildings and vehicles at the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant.
Calgary
-
Man dead after stabbing in Copperfield park
A young man is in hospital fighting for his life in the aftermath of a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.
-
Alberta's 'war room' is back with massive ad spend revealed in annual report
New documents outline a massive increase in public funding for the Canadian Energy Centre's campaign to change attitudes toward Alberta's oil and gas.
-
Calgary police chief says Falconridge clash was 'largest violent event' in recent memory
Calgary police say no charges have been laid in a violent clash in the northeast community of Falconridge on Saturday that saw many people injured.
Edmonton
-
Structural damage forces evacuation of north Edmonton condo building
The notice said the firm was hired following a fire in the building last spring and that it found structural issues unrelated to the fire.
-
Alberta's 'war room' is back with massive ad spend revealed in annual report
New documents outline a massive increase in public funding for the Canadian Energy Centre's campaign to change attitudes toward Alberta's oil and gas.
-
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire and drought situation
B.C. officials are set to provide an update on the province’s record-breaking wildfire season and severe drought situation Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent today, citing recent evidence that suggests the economy is weakening.
-
Multiple school districts cut ties with popular Vancouver Island Christian summer camp over 'homophobic language' in staff contract
Three school districts have cut ties with Camp Qwanoes, a popular Christian summer camp in Crofton on Vancouver Island over its views on homosexuality.