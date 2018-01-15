Featured
Lambton OPP investigating pharmacy break and enter
Alvinston break and enter on Jan. 13, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 5:07PM EST
Lambton OPP are searching for a pair of suspects following a pharmacy break and enter over the weekend.
Police say the suspects forced their way into the pharmacy in the 3000 block of River Street in Alvinston around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
The first suspect is described as six feet tall, heavy build, wearing white brush camouflage coat and pants, dark blue ski mask and gloves and walked with a noticeable limp.
Suspect number two has a smaller build wearing a camouflage toque, blue coat, black pants, and gloves and carried a red and black gym bag.
Contact OPP if you have information.