

CTV London





Lambton OPP say a trail groomer made a grim discovery on a snowmobile trail Thursday morning.

OPP were called after the body of a man was found beside his damaged snowmobile about 10:30 a.m. in the area of First School Road in Warwick Township.

Police attended the area between Egremont Road and Brick Yard Line and then notified the family of the man.

He has been identified as Robert J. Thompson, 41, of Warwick Township.

The Regional Coroner's Office is investigating to determine the cause of death.

The OPP are consulting with Coroner's Office in order to assist with the ongoing investigation.