Lambton OPP charge quarry truck driver with mischief along with numerous HTA violations

On Saturday, Lambton County OPP arrested and charged a man driving a large quarry truck who was allegedly driving in violation of the Highway Traffic Act.

Officers pulled over the vehicle on Egremont Road in Warwick Township around 3:53 p.m. and arrested the operator without incident.

Police say the accused also participated in the 'Freedom Convoy' on Highway 402 that began on Feb. 9 along the westbound lanes at Nauvoo Road, prompting police to close a portion of the highway and detour traffic. It ended on Feb. 14.

OPP continue to investigate the highway blockade through its criminal investigation branch.

A 45-year-old Lambton County man is charged with the following:

Mischief over $5,000

Operating while prohibited

He is also charged with the following Highway Traffic Act offences:

Disobey stop sign - fail to stop

Drive commercial motor vehicle - improper licence

Fail to surrender commercial vehicle operator registration

Drive commercial motor vehicle - no insurance

Drive motor vehicle - not equipped with interlock device

The accused will appear in a Sarnia court at a later date.