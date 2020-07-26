LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Lambton County are investigating a fire at a business in Petrolia.

Police and firefighters were called to a commercial building on Centre Street in the town around 7 p.m. Friday.

OPP have not released any other details, only that they are seeking the public’s assistance.

The Petrolia and Enniskillen Fire Department said on social media that fire crews worked into the night to extinguish the blaze.

The department said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org