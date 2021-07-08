LONDON, ONT. -- A notorious intersection that has seen numerous crashes and even fatalities will be getting new safety measures thanks to the efforts by a Watford, Ont. resident.

On Wednesday, Lambton County council approved the installation of flashing lights at Forest Road and London Line in Plympton-Wyoming.

This comes after Stephanie Cattrysse's stepfather Robert Hollingsworth, died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection last September.

Cattrysse submitted a petition with 1,800 signatures calling on the County to act and made a presentation via video Wednesday.

"This story is getting the attention of local media, and many residents are eager to see prompt action," she said.

"Lambton County residents don't want to wait for another report to be received for two to three years for upgrades to take place. Ladies and gentlemen, I urge you to do something immediately. We have to do one of these things, these things but we can't do nothing because more lives will be lost," she added.

Two flashing lights will be installed, with one at the stop sign and one at the warning sign ahead of the intersection.