Lambton County storm damage caused by downburst, not tornado Wednesday evening
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 1:35PM EDT
A dual rocking horse toy is covered by fallen tree debris by a downburst in Cairo, Ont. on July 7, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Officials with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) say Wednesday's storm damage in southern Lambton County was caused by a downburst, not a tornado.
Crews examined a five km long by a two km wide swath of damage, including downed trees from Wednesday's storm in Cairo, Ont. and determined the cause was an EF0 downburst with wind speeds topping at 115 km/h.
The storm also brought heavy rain and hail.
Some crops and patio furniture were also damaged, but no one was hurt.