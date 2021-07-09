LONDON, ONT. -- Officials with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) say Wednesday's storm damage in southern Lambton County was caused by a downburst, not a tornado.

Crews examined a five km long by a two km wide swath of damage, including downed trees from Wednesday's storm in Cairo, Ont. and determined the cause was an EF0 downburst with wind speeds topping at 115 km/h.

The storm also brought heavy rain and hail.

Some crops and patio furniture were also damaged, but no one was hurt.