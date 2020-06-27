Advertisement
Lambton County OPP respond to sudden death early Saturday morning
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 3:25PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a sudden death at River Road in the town of Grand Bend, Saturday.
Forensics and the Lambton County Crime Unit are currently investigating.
No information has been released as to the cause of death or the identity of the individual.
OPP have told CTV News that there is no risk to public safety.
