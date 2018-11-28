Featured
Lambton County OPP officer facing charges
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 12:35PM EST
A 10-year member of the OPP has been charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust.
The 31-year-old constable was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the OPP's Professional Standards Bureau.
Officials have not released any details of the investigation.
The Lambton OPP officer has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in a Sarnia court in January.