Lambton County Council looking into the possibility of inter-community transit

Lambton County Council is looking to revive discussions about a transit service to link communities.

One of the primary goals is to make it easier to match up employers with employees.

Like many regions of the country, most Lambton County communities are facing workforce challenges.

Lambton County Council members believe a new approach to transit may help with that challenge, making it easier for many to get suitable jobs.

"We really need to look at the logistics first, and also the financial piece that comes along with it,” said Warwick Township Mayor Todd Case. “There really is a need and I'm glad we're taking a look at it."

Council has asked staff to revive an inter-community transit strategy that had been contemplated before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Case said the need is even greater post-pandemic, "As our rural communities have expanded a lot since COVID, there's even more of a need to get people to work in places like London and Sarnia."

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said one of the keys is to be more progressive when thinking about ways to address transit issues, including using a hybrid approach.

"There are creative ways out there of doing it,” said Bradley. “There's a town named Innisfil (located south of Barrie) that has used Uber in their community without having an elaborate transit system. There's a disconnect between the larger centres like Sarnia and the rest of the county. We hope we can advance it to the point where people can get out there."

Dan Taylor is the CEO of Sarnia-Lambton Economic Partnership, the economic development agency in the region. He believes both federal and provincial governments could see value in funding a transit initiative like this.

"Certainly we can’t handle it all on our own as a small community. We need all levels of government to come together to solve these transportation issues," said Taylor.

Taylor said any investments might also address another pressing issue, helping those struggling with housing affordability, “If it costs less to live somewhere else and transportation allows you to have a lower cost of living and still make a decent wage by going into the big city, yeah, very important."

Case said communities like Grand Bend could benefit from both a workforce and tourism perspective. He said improved transit would also be there for those seeking higher education, including attending Lambton College in Sarnia.

It would also be there for people looking to get to medical appointments.

An initial feasibility report from county staff is expected next month.