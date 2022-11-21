Lake Erie communities in for a windy day

Communities along Lake Erie are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The statement covers Elgin to Niagara.

Strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected Monday and coming to an end early this evening.

Environment Canada warns of “loose objects may be tossed by the wind.... isolate power outages are possible.”

Grey-Bruce is also under a special weather statement for strong winds coming off Lake Huron.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High plus 4.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.