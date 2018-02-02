

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement as Londoners wake up to a fresh layer of snow this morning.



A band of lake effect snow is coming in off of Southern Lake Huron and will affect the London to Woodstock areas into this afternoon.



Snowfall amounts near 5 cm are likely in most areas however some may see amounts near 10 cm.



Snowfall amounts are expected to remain below the Warning threshold of 15 cm in 12 hours.



Poor winter driving conditions are expected due to the streamer coming off the lake.



This lake effect snow band is expected to drift to the northeast of the region this afternoon.