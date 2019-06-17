

CTV London





Lafarge Canada has been fined $400,000 for a fatal workplace accident at one of its cement plants in Zorra Township.

In august of 2017, a worker was leading contractors on a tour of a Woodstock-area cement plant.

The plant had ceased production in 2008 and was being decommissioned.

The worker was giving a tour to contractors that were preparing to demolish the site when a corroded section of walkway collapsed.

The worker fell nearly 30 feet to the ground below and later died from his injuries.

In January Lafarge was convicted for infractions under the occupational health and safety act.

The fine was levied during sentencing on Friday.