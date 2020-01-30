LONDON, ONT -- Work is finally underway on the expansion and modernization of the beloved century-old Kineto Theatre in Forest.

The local Kiwanis Club, which owns and operates the movie-house, has managed to meet its original financial target, so far raising $630,000.

The only wrinkle is that the original estimate was way under budget.

Therefore the campaign continues as the goal has been adjusted to $1.1 million- the real cost of the project.

“Lots of little surprises,” said club spokesperson Ruth Illman. “This is an old and building codes change over time so there’s several situations, electrical issues, plumbing issues, a couple minor structural things.”

The good news according to Illman, is that in just a few months the community came through in a big way with both financial and in-kind donations.

She’s confident they can raise the remaining funds through various grants and further fundraising initiatives.

“We’re not designing something that is going to be cheap. We’re designing something that the community is going to be proud of.”

The contractor for the project is Wellington Builders, which did the last major revamp of the theatre in the late 1970s.

The new design is by London based Matter Architectural Studio.