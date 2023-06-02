Labatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new deal

Unionized workers at Labatt Brewery in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.

The vote affects more than 400 members of SEIU Local 2.

Of the 326 workers who voted, 86 per cent voted in favour of a new deal, 14 per cent voted against. The four-year agreement is retro-active to January 1 of this year.

This is the third deal workers have voted on, having rejected two previous offers.

SEIU Local 2 president Jeff Robinson told CTV News that employees were prepared to walk off the job Monday at 12:01 AM if a new deal was not reached.