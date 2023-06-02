Labatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new deal

SUIU Local 2 President Jeff Robinson, as seen on June 2, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) SUIU Local 2 President Jeff Robinson, as seen on June 2, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver