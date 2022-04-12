Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 74 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 44 inpatients with COVID-19 with five or fewer in the adult critical care unit.

There are five or fewer inpatients in Children’s Hospital with zero in Paediatric Critical Care.

There are also 281 staff cases of COVID-19 among staff at LHSC and 153 at St. Joseph’s Health Care.