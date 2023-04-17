Komoka woman celebrates $100K lotto win

A resident of Komoka, Ont. is celebrating after winning $100,000 during a January 2023 Lotto Max draw.

According to a release from OLG, Patricia Duncan of Komoka matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 17, 2023 Lotto Max draw, winning $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Goody’s Kim Convenience on Hawthorne Road in London.