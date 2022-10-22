'Koats for Kids' event held Saturday

Oct. 22, 2022 marked distribution day for the Boys and Girls Club "Koats for Kids" campaign in London, Ont., which saw parents pick up donated warm clothing items for their children. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Oct. 22, 2022 marked distribution day for the Boys and Girls Club "Koats for Kids" campaign in London, Ont., which saw parents pick up donated warm clothing items for their children. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver