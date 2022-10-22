'Koats for Kids' event held Saturday
Saturday marked distribution day for the Boys and Girls Club “Koats for Kids” fundriaser in London, Ont.
Volunteers re-stocked clothing racks all day as hundreds of people attended to pick up warm clothing for their children.
Coats were handed out from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club headquarters on Horton Street.
Organizers say that donations initially started off slow early in the year, but that a last minute surge in donations was a big help for the cause.
"We know that a lot of people do need it. Especially when you never know how it is with jobs, and employment, and people not having as much income to help cover the cost because we know that this kind of clothing can be very expensive,” explains Boys and Girls Club Children and Youth Program Manager, Natine Harrison.
Organizers also say the amount of donations — whether brand new or from consignment stores — was a heartwarming sight, but add that the need for coats is much greater than the number of donations they see.
-
