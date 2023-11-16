Knights weather the Storm in Guelph

The London Knights downed the Guelph Storm 5-2.

Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey each scored twice and Jackson Edward once for the Knights with goalie Michael Simpson making 21 saves.

Hunter McKenzie and Jake Karabela replied for Guelph.

Storm goalie Brayden Gillespie had 24 saves in the loss.

The Knights are back home at Budweiser Gardens Friday night against Flint.