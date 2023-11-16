LONDON
London

    • Knights weather the Storm in Guelph

    Oliver Bonk of the London Knights in a game against the Flint Firebirds on March 30, 2022. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images) Oliver Bonk of the London Knights in a game against the Flint Firebirds on March 30, 2022. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

    The London Knights downed the Guelph Storm 5-2.

    Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey each scored twice and Jackson Edward once for the Knights with goalie Michael Simpson making 21 saves.

    Hunter McKenzie and Jake Karabela replied for Guelph.

    Storm goalie Brayden Gillespie had 24 saves in the loss. 

    The Knights are back home at Budweiser Gardens Friday night against Flint.

