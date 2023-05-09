Knights vs. Petes in OHL final beginning Thursday

The London Knights will have home ice advantage when the OHL Championship series begins Thursday.

A win by the Peterborough Petes over North Bay in game seven of the Eastern Conference Final Monday night, means the final series starts at Budweiser Gardens in London.

It’s been seven years since the Knights played for the J Ross Robertson Cup.

In 2016, a team lead by Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk, Christian Dvorak and Tyler Parsons won the title, then went onto win the Memorial Cup.

The last time the Petes were in the title game was 2006, as the team led by Jordan Staal and Steve Downie beat the Knights in four straight.

If the Knights want to win this year, they’ll have to beat a London native in the Petes’ net.

Michael Simpson, a former London Jr. Knight, has a 12-5 record in this post-season with a 2.79 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

It’s unclear who will be in the net for the Knights after Brett Brochu was injured in the Sarnia series and rookie Zach Bowen won the final two games to clinch the Western Conference Championship.